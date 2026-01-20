From caviar to champagne, Park City's newest lounge is an elevated experience

"Velvet Room" is Park City's newest lounge and is an elevated experience for guests on Historic Main Street.

Even singer Benson Boone selected the spot to ring in 2026!

Owner/ Founder Bryce Clarke says Boone was standing in line to get it and once inside he had a great time!

Clark told Jenny Hardman that he created the "Velvet Room" because he visited Park City as a tourist quite often, and felt like this type of lounge was missing.

From the beautiful decor, to an extensive menu of cocktails and 25 wines by the glass, and appetizers including caviar and desserts, this is an experience unlike any other.

"Velvet Room" started as a Winter pop-up, but because of its success, they are looking for a permanent space to continue it through the seasons.

You can find more information at velvetroomparkcity.com and on IG @velvetroomparkcity.

