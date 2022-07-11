From sunburn to bug bites, there are summer hazards to stay away from

We are in the midst of summer and avoiding those sunburns, bug bites and other hazards that seem to come along this time of year can be tough.

Amy Nay talked with Dr. Donna Milavetz from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah for some good safety reminders.

She says kids are more at risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.

Dr. Milavetz says the ounces of water kids drink should match their age. For example, an eight-year-old child should drink eight, eight ounce glasses of water or other liquid a day.

That may seem like a lot, so Dr. Milavetz suggests ways to make it fun. "Put in frozen fruit. Put them in ice trays as an example and then put them in water. Sparkling water, you know, to make it exciting," she says.

Another important reminder during the hot summer months is to never leave a child in a car. She says busy parents should put a shoe in the backseat so it reminds you about your child. Or put the child's favorite toy in the front seat with you.

Utahns are also at high risk of melanoma, the most deadly skin cancer. That's why sunscreen is really important.

Finally, Dr. Milavetz says don't forget about the bugs. She reminds us that mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus. So use bug spray and avoid having standing water in your yard.

She also suggests wearing long sleeves, pants and socks along with DEET products when hiking in areas where ticks may be.