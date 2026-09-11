From Utah harvest to weeknight dinner: Gut health doesn't require specialty foods - September in Utah gives us plenty to work with.

Holistic Gut Health Nutritionist with Whole Essentials Nutrition, Emilie Davis, says one of the best things we can do is eat a wide variety of plants.

Different fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains provide different fibers and plant compounds — which nourish different communities of beneficial bacteria.

Emily says, "Instead of asking, 'What's the one best food for my gut?' I'd rather ask, 'How many different plants am I eating this week?'"

September makes that easy with:



Peaches

Apples

Tomatoes

Peppers

Squash

Fresh herbs

Emilie joined us with an example of a super simple dinner, Sheet Pan Harvest.

Chicken or salmon

Squash

Peppers

Tomatoes

Olive oil + fresh herbs

Then finish it with Peach & Avocado Salsa. You can get the recipe here.

The salsa adds:

Peaches → seasonal fiber + polyphenols

Tomatoes → fiber + antioxidants

Avocado → fiber + healthy fats

Fresh herbs, lime, or onion → even more plant diversity

For more information please visit: wholeessentialsnutrition.com.