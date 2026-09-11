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From Utah harvest to weeknight dinner

One of the best things we can do for gut health is eat a wide variety of plants
From Utah harvest to weeknight dinner: Gut health doesn't require specialty foods - September in Utah gives us plenty to work with.
From Utah harvest to weeknight dinner
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From Utah harvest to weeknight dinner: Gut health doesn't require specialty foods - September in Utah gives us plenty to work with.

Holistic Gut Health Nutritionist with Whole Essentials Nutrition, Emilie Davis, says one of the best things we can do is eat a wide variety of plants.

Different fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains provide different fibers and plant compounds — which nourish different communities of beneficial bacteria.

Emily says, "Instead of asking, 'What's the one best food for my gut?' I'd rather ask, 'How many different plants am I eating this week?'"

September makes that easy with:

  • Peaches
  • Apples
  • Tomatoes
  • Peppers
  • Squash
  • Fresh herbs

Emilie joined us with an example of a super simple dinner, Sheet Pan Harvest.

Chicken or salmon
Squash
Peppers
Tomatoes
Olive oil + fresh herbs
Then finish it with Peach & Avocado Salsa. You can get the recipe here.

The salsa adds:
Peaches → seasonal fiber + polyphenols
Tomatoes → fiber + antioxidants
Avocado → fiber + healthy fats
Fresh herbs, lime, or onion → even more plant diversity

For more information please visit: wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

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