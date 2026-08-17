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Full Circle Boys are some of the special guests at this year's Dancing Under the Stars

Dancing Under the Stars
Full Circle Boys are part of this year's Dancing Under the Stars... don't miss it!
Dancing Under the Stars
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Full Circle Boys are one of the special guests at this year's Dancing Under the Stars.

The dancing/ singing boy band is based in Southern California, but has roots in Utah.

Three of them, Oliver "Ollie" Hincy, Jagger Moon and Dossan Bell, all danced with Inifinity Dance in Ogden. Sean Garrity and James Herron learned to dance in California.

They call themselves a "new-age NSYNC".

You can see them perform, along with other dancers from Infinity, BYU Cougarettes, Rocky Mountain Express Cloggers, Utah Festival Ballet, Mahatu Ori Polynesian Dancers as well as teams from Center Stage Performing Arts Studio.

It's Friday and Saturday, August 21 & 22 at 8pm at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 600 South 400 East in Orem.

Get seats now at scera.org.

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