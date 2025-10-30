Fun and heathy Halloween snack ideas

Halloween can be a fun but challenging time for families especially when getting in healthy nutrients when you are competing with candy and chocolate.

Registered Dietitian Sheila Patterson joined us with a few fun and healthy snack ideas for kids during Halloween time.

#1 Halloween Theme:

Cheese Stick Broom – sliced cheese stick with pretzel rod "broom handle"

Pumpkin Cutie – peeled clementine with celery stem

#2 Make a Spooky Character:

Apple Slice Monster Faces – sliced apples with peanut butter and mini marshmallow "teeth" or strawberry slice "tongue"

Halloween Fruit and Veggie Kabobs - cut with mini Halloween cookie cutters (bats, pumpkin, witch hat, ghost) and add a banana or marshmallow ghost on top

Tips:

· Add edible googly eyes to make it fun and come alive!

· Involve kids in the process. Studies show children are more likely to eat fruits and vegetables when they help prepare them. Let them use plastic knives or cookie cutters for safe fun in the kitchen.

#3 Bewitching Bigger Snack:

Pumpkin Quesadilla — cut a jack-o'-lantern face into a whole wheat tortilla.

Spider Web Dip — layer hummus or guacamole, pipe sour cream in a web pattern, and serve with whole grain chips and mini pepper "witch fingers."

Sheila says to aim for fruits, veggies, healthy proteins. Get fun with characters and cookie cutters but stay simple. Allow for some candy and healthy foods in the mix.

And remember: it's all about balance, There's room for both candy and nutritious choices during Halloween.

You can learn more at thesugardietitian.com and on Instagram @thesugardietitian.

