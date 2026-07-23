Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days are coming to Salt Lake City

Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days are coming to Discovery Gateway Children's Museum in Salt Lake City.

It's part of a nationwide tour of children's museums to help children discover the magic of museums and meet some of their favorite characters.

Gabby's Dollhouse, Netflix's #1 most-watched kids series, celebrates imagination, creativity, and learning through play, making it a natural fit for children's museums.

New this year, participating museums will feature activities inspired by Fairylandia, the magical new world introduced in the latest season of Gabby's Dollhouse on Netflix.

Families visiting Discovery Gateway Children's Museum of Utah can enjoy Gabby-themed experiences such as storytime, a "Find the Gabby Cat" scavenger hunt, a DJ Catnip dance party, themed crafts, and meet-and-greets with the Gabby costume character.

Gabby's Dollhouse is streaming now on Netflix, with Season 14 premiering September 14.

Families can learn more at gabbysdollhouse.com and discoverygateway.org/event/gabbys-dollhouse-meowseum-discovery-days.

