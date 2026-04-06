Garlic Butter Cashew Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Garlic Butter Cashew Chicken

Ingredients

For the Chicken

1 tablespoon oil (plus 1 tablespoon sesame oil)

1 lb ground chicken

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup carrots, julienned

1 cup snap peas

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 cup cashews

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped green onion, for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish

For the Sauce

1/2 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

1. In a bowl, combine all sauce ingredients and set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, then add paprika and cornstarch. Cook 5–7 minutes until browned.

4. Add butter, garlic, ginger, and cashews. Cook for 2–3 minutes.

5. Add half of the sauce and cook for 2–3 minutes.

6. Add carrots and snap peas. Cook for another 2–3 minutes. Add the remaining sauce and cook a few more minutes.

7. Serve over rice and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.

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