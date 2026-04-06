Gary's Caramel Corn is gooey, just like grandma's old fashion recipe.

We're celebrating National Caramel Popcorn Day with Gary's Caramel Corn.

It's made in small batches with soft, rich, gooey caramel just like grandma's old fashion recipe.

They have more than 30 different flavors that they offer, depending on the time of year.

They also have a few year-round flavors like huckleberry, birthday cake and more.

Gary's has been in business for 35 years and when Maggie and Ken Huddleston purchased it, they moved it from the original owner's home into the old Ben Lomond hotel kitchen until the current storefront was ready in West Haven.

In addition to being Gary's owners, Maggie and Ken are two terrific teachers.

Maggie is the Science Specialist for the Weber School District and Ken is a retired SpEd teacher dedicating his time now completely to the business.

Gary's is a second-chance employer, giving employment opportunities to individuals who have had challenges in their lives as well as internship opportunities to special needs kids.

You can learn more at garyscaramelcorn.com.