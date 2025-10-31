Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Georgie Gee is ready to find his forever family!

Let's Find Georgie Gee a Home!
This pup is not even a year old, and he's ready for his forever home!
Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week - Georgie Gee! He's a sweet boy who's ready to meet his forever family.

Georgie Gee is only about nine months old, but he's close to full grown at about 20pounds!

He's good with other dogs, cats and children and is house-trained and an all around good boy.

He's neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Georgie Gee, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Draper, 195 E. 12300 S., on Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.

