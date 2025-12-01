Get a gift for everyone on your list at City Creek Center

You can find something for everyone on your list at City Creek Center.

Morgan Saxton talked with Director of Marketing, Natalie Watson, for a look at some of the items popular this season including from brands like Lululemon, Arc'teryx and Tecovas.

There are a lot of other fun activities including photos with Santa! Be sure to make your reservations here because the jolly old elf will only be in town through Christmas Eve.

The 2025 Giving Machines are also in full swing for the fifth year at City Creek Center.

You can donate to any of six local organizations and two global ones, buying gifts that range from homelessness care to food assistance to to after-school snacks and laptops plus chickens and a tank of gas.

For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com.