Get fresh-made Corned Beef & Cabbage and specialty Irish drinks at Bout Time Pub & Grub

Bout Time Pub & Grub is helping you celebrate St. Patrick's Day all day long with special food, drinks and festivities.

Jenny Hardman was at the West Jordan location to show us the featured food and drinks which includes smoked Corned Beef & Cabbage.

Plus, specialty drinks are on the menu for St. Patrick's Day including an Espresso Martini with edible green glitter, a Shamrock Long Island and a Green Grape.

If people can't make it in for St. Patrick's, don't worry — Bout Time is the go-to place to keep up with March Madness.

They have more TVs than tables and made-from-scratch food using fresh ingredients and made to order.

They smoke their own wings and hand cut their fries in house every day.

You can learn more at Bouttimepub.com.

