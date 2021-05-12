Get off the grid in an RV rental - here are some available near you

Watch
There are hundreds of RVs for rent right here in the Salt Lake City area.
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:14:16-04

RVshare has hundreds of RVs to rent in the Salt Lake City area.

Maddi Bourgerie joined us with a few great options if you're thinking about renting for a summer road trip.

First, RVshare has a Class C drivable. It is 25ft, sleeps 5 for $250 per night. It has a full bathroom and a queen bed. A great option for a first-time renter. There are no hidden fees and insurance rates are built-in to the check out process so those will be added at that time.

Next, Maddi told us about a Class B driveable. This one is less intimidating and sleeps 4 but 2 comfortably for $225 per night. It has some customizations and it is really cute. It would be great for driving a little bit further and maybe venturing off the beaten path.

These were just two small examples, but RVshare has so many great RVs to rent.

Just go to RVshare.com to check more of the RVs out.

If it sounds good to "Get Off The Grid", we have good news! Fox 13 and RVshare have a sweepstakes going on right now.

Just go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win a $750 gift card towards a rental from RVshare and hit the road in style this summer.

