Get ready to experience the vibrant and diverse world of Indigenous fashion at Utah Indigenous Fashion Week.

You'll see everything from everyday powwow clothing to high-end fashion all created and modeled by Indigenous people.

"Roots in Motion" is the theme this year, paying tribute to the journeys of Indigenous peoples, stories of movement, connection and belonging that stress across Turtle Island (Americas) and the world.

The promotional shoot from the "Roots in Motion" photoshoot made it into Native Max Magazine, an award-winning Indigenous magazine. That shows the growth of Utah Indigenous Fashion Week.

The two-hour show is Saturday, April 18m 2026 at the Natural History Museum. Doors open at 6:00pm and designer will have tables to talk about and sell their work before the show and then again after the show ends.

Get your tickets at Eventbrite and on Instagram @utahindigenousfahsionweek.

