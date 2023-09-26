Watch Now
Get Your Furnace Ready For Winter NOW!

Now is the time to make sure your furnace is ready for winter.
It's time to turn the furnace on and make sure it's working!

The first time you are going to smell a burning smell, that's normal and just dust burning off the heat exchanger.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services walked Jenny Hardman through steps we should all take each year when we turn the furnace on.

- Go to where the furnace is and give it a visual inspection

- Make sure stuff is not stacked around the furnace

- Sweep/vacuum around the furnace and wipe it down

- Change the filter

- Test your Carbon Monoxide detector

- Change the batteries in the thermostat

- Download the owner's manual - lots of useful information there

- Schedule an annual maintenance

