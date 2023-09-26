Get Your Furnace Ready For Winter NOW!

It's time to turn the furnace on and make sure it's working!

The first time you are going to smell a burning smell, that's normal and just dust burning off the heat exchanger.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services walked Jenny Hardman through steps we should all take each year when we turn the furnace on.

- Go to where the furnace is and give it a visual inspection

- Make sure stuff is not stacked around the furnace

- Sweep/vacuum around the furnace and wipe it down

- Change the filter

- Test your Carbon Monoxide detector

- Change the batteries in the thermostat

- Download the owner's manual - lots of useful information there

- Schedule an annual maintenance

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.