Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services joined Jenny Hardman to talk about get your home ready for travel.

Turn your thermostat down to 55 degrees. That's low enough to keep it from running more than it needs to, and warm enough that your pies won't freeze.

If you have any sinks along exterior walls, open those cabinet doors so the ambient air circulates around the pipes.

Mike also recommends turning your water heater to vacation mode.

Also, turn off the main water just in case there is a leak.

