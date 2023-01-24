Get Your Sundance Style On with Name Droppers

Jenny says if she feels good in a fabulous outfit she feels good about the day.

That's why she goes to Name Droppers to find some of her favorite unique pieces.

And she stopped by to chat with owner Tiffany Colaizzi about getting glam for the Sundance Film Festival.

Tiffany says the most important thing to remember is to layer!

Start on the outside with a fur or faux fur coat to keep you warm on the street.

But, you'll want to peel that inside a screening or party, and you'll want something special underneath. She suggests sparkles or feathers.

Tiffany says expect to see a Western influence in style this year. You'll see everything from cowboy boots and hats to turquoise jewelry.

Be sure to always wear those boots with tread. They're in style, and they'll keep you safe on the icy pavement too.

Name Droppers has something for everyone at good price points too.

You can visit them in two locations:

Main Store

3355 S Highland Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

801-486-1128

Outlet

2350 E Parleys Way (2100 South)

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

801-474-1644

For more information please visit: shopnamedroppers.com.