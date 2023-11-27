Watch Now
Get your tires checked and donate to a good cause at Les Schwab

Les Schwab and FOX 13 team up once again for Candy Cane Corner
Here are the most needed items for Utah families experiencing homelessness this holiday season.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 15:15:04-05

Les Schwab and FOX13 are partnering again this year for "Candy Cane Corner," a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness.

From now through December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations.

Some of the most needed items include:

  • Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)
  • New toys (non-violent)
  • Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.
  • Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage container sets
  • Gift wrap, bows & tape

While you're at Les Schwab get a free Pre-Trip Safety Check and we’ll help make sure everything’s in good working order for your winter travel.

If you want to make a monetary donation, you can text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 or make a monetary donation online.

