Get your tires checked for winter and donate to Candy Cane Corner at the same time!

The holidays are full of joy for many and sorrow for many others, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Les Schwab and FOX13 are partnering again this year for "Candy Cane Corner," a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness, with the help of organizations like The Road Home and Volunteers of America.

You can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire Centers through December 1, 2024.

Some of the most needed items include:

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Walmart, Target, Amazon, Visa, etc.)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

To make an in-person donation go to lesschwab.com to find a location near you.

You can also donate online at fox13now.com/candycane or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155.