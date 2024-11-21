Get your tires ready for winter driving and help those in need here in Utah

Candy Cane Corner’s mission is to help make the season bright for Utah families affected by homelessness, with donations benefiting The Road Home, and Volunteers of America — Utah.

This is the 30th year of Candy Cane Corner, and the third year that Les Schwab Tire Centers have teamed up to collect the items.

So you can get your tires checked out for winter at any one of the 34 Les Schwab Tire locations across Utah, and donate at the same time.

Here are some of the most needed items:



Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, 6) and wipes

Children’s Toys (Must be non-violent - ex. no swords)

Sports balls

Skateboards and scooters

Makeup (individual and sets)

Teen hobby items (earbuds, jewelry, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.)

Full size blankets

Food storage containers

Pots and pans

Gift cards in $5, $10, $25 increments (Accepted gift cards include Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Visa)

Wrapping paper, bows and tape

ALL ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNWRAPPED

Candy Cane Corner donations will also be accepted at all Les Schwab Tire Center locations across the valley through December 3, 2024.

You can also donate monetarily online.