Getting back to life with Endoscopic Spine Surgery at St. Mark's Hospital

Whether you are experiencing lower back pain or leg numbness, or if you have a painful herniated disc, there is an “ultra minimally invasive” spine surgery option that uses even smaller incisions that you may not even realize exists: Endoscopic Spine Surgery.

“Endoscopic Spine Surgery (ESS) is changing the game. It’s a real difference maker. Often you can do a lumbar discectomy or certain other nerve decompressive procedures through an incision smaller than my pinky. This is revolutionary,” explained Dr. Jakub Sikora, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon specialist practicing at the Salt Lake Orthopedic Clinic, located at MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital. “It’s really exceptional and very few in Utah do this type of procedure.”

Dr. Jakub Sikora attended Michigan State University for his undergraduate studies and graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. He completed his orthopedic surgery training at the University of California-San Diego, and spine fellowship at the prestigious Texas Back Institute.

Dr. Sikora is experienced in endoscopic spine surgery, artificial disc replacement, minimally invasive techniques and robotics. He joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Thursday to discuss endoscopic spine surgery offered at the Millcreek facility and how this type of minimally invasive surgery can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including herniated discs.

“With Endoscopic Spine Surgery, a small incision is used that causes minimal disruption to the patient’s surrounding back muscles and tissue,” said Dr. Sikora. “The state-of-the-art surgery involves using a narrow tube, or endoscope, with the assistance of an HD camera. Through this tube, special instruments are inserted to target the pain generator in your spine and reach the goals of surgery.”

Further, Dr. Sikora said, “It allows us as surgeons to reach disc herniations in areas that have pressed nerves.”

Disc Herniations, Additional Conditions Treated

Although most people have heard of disc herniation, they may not know exactly what it entails and how it affects a patient’s quality of life.

“A disc herniation happens when a disc is worn out and some material bulges or leaves the disc,” Dr. Sikora said.

If the herniation is pressing on a nerve or spinal cord, it can cause dysfunction, pain, and weakness.

“Think of it as a boxer’s punch to the face,” Dr. Sikora said. “This typically happens to a disc that’s degenerating, but a sudden insult causes it to ‘herniate.’”

Herniations can happen in the cervical, thoracic, or lumbar spine. Depending on the location, this can cause back pain, nerve irritation, bowel/bladder issues, balance problems, or spinal cord problems.

ESS treats herniated discs by removing damaged tissue or pushing it back into place. The surgeon uses specialized tools passed through the endoscope to do so.

Dr. Sikora says additional treatment options for disc herniation include steroids, therapy, anti-inflammatories, core strengthening, weight loss, injections, surgically removing that disc, surgical decompression, surgical fusion, or surgical disc replacement. All treatment options depend on the location and type of disc herniation, as well as a custom treatment plan, which is recommended for each and every patient.

However, herniated discs are not the only condition that can be treated with endoscopic spine surgery. ESS can treat a variety of painful spinal conditions, including, but not limited to:

· Spinal stenosis

· Degenerative disc disease

· Facet joint syndrome

· Sciatica

· Chronic lower back pain

· Disc tears

“ESS is often used to effectively relieve chronic low back and leg pain,” Dr. Sikora added.

Developing highly personalized treatments – non-operative and operative – Dr. Sikora believes, are key to a healthy and happy lifestyle. He wants that for his patients.

The Benefits of Endoscopic Spine Surgery

Dr. Sikora says aside from the obvious smaller incisions, the main benefit of any minimally invasive surgery is less pain, less blood loss, lower infection risk, and a shorter hospital stay. Because an ESS is a less invasive procedure, post-operation recovery is more rapid compared to traditional techniques.

“I went into orthopedics because I wanted to save lifestyles – getting people to do what they want to do, what they need to do and getting them back to being active,” Dr. Sikora said.

According to industry statistics, endoscopic spine surgery has a success rate of approximately 90% -- similar or equal to the success rate for traditional spine surgery.

In addition, this type of surgery has a decreased possibility of complications.

“Patients should come see me when they’re ready to see a doctor. I think there are certain aches and pains that patients often can live with, but ultimately, if it gets to a point where you’re saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ I think it’s a great idea to see a doctor,” Dr. Sikora added.

If you live with debilitating back pain, the spine specialists at MountainStar Healthcare hospitals can help. Their spine care teams include experts in both orthopedic care and neurological care to ensure they deliver the type of care that is right for their patients. These physicians work closely with physical therapists and pain management specialists so their patients can return to a more active and productive lifestyle.

Salt Lake Orthopedic Clinic at St. Mark’s Hospital

1160 East 3900 South Suite 5000

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Phone: (801) 261-7479

Dr. Sikora also see patients at a St. Mark’s Hospital outreach location in Tooele every Monday.

Northpointe Medical Park

2326 N 400 E Building C Suite 202

Tooele, UT 84074

Phone: (801) 261-7479

If you have neck or back pain and would like to learn more information about spine care at St. Mark’s Hospital, click here or call (801) 263-3870.

For more information about this clinic, visit SaltLakeOrthopedics.com.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.