Gift the taste of baklava from Sheer Ambrosia to your loved ones

Sheer Ambrosia has what you need to deliver buttery pastries this holiday season
Sheer Ambrosia is a baklava bakery that is a delicious fusion of Greek and Southern flavors.
Sheer Ambrosia Bakery
Sheer Ambrosia Bakery, the woman-owned Utah business known for its 15 flavors of handcrafted, premium baklava, is sharing the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones.

Founded by entrepreneur Rita Magalde, Sheer Ambrosia has earned a national following after being featured 12 times since 2020 on NPR’s Marketplace.

Sheer Ambrosia’s baklava is:

  • Handmade, artisan-crafted
  • 45 layers of phyllo dough hand-laid and individually buttered
  • Extremely labor- and time-intensive
  • Made with premium, expensive ingredients

Sheer Ambrosia is available at Fashion Place Mall through the holidays, online nationwide, in select Utah retailer partners, and at its anchor location in Salt Lake City at 1749 S State St, Ste. 102. Check out their website here.

