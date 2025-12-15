Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Give the gift of Gourmandise this holiday season

Gift your loved ones a custom Gourmandise pastry box or surprise them with a fresh brunch
Gourmandise pt 1
Gourmandise pt 2
Posted

Gourmandise is a wonderful family bakery that also offers a full menu and take-home feasts — including for Christmas.

That makes your holidays simple, beautiful and stress free.

We all know holidays can be challenging, especially if you are hosting. But, you can make anybody in your family happy by picking up pastries or dessert from Gourmandise.

Gourmandise has four locations - Salt Lake City, Draper, American Fork & the Salt Lake International Airport.

For more information please visit: gourmandise.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE