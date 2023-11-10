Watch Now
Give to Utahns experiencing homelessness

Candy Cane Corner
Help people who are experiencing homelessness this season by donating to Candy Cane Corner.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 10, 2023
The holidays are full of joy for many and sorrow for many others, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Les Schwab and FOX 13 are partnering "Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness.

From November 6, 2023 through December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 to make a monetary donation.

Some of the most needed items include:

  • Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)
  • New toys (non-violent)
  • Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.
  • Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes
  • Full size blankets
  • Food storage container sets
  • Gift wrap, bows & tape

To make an in-person donation go to lesschwab.com for locations and to make a donation online go to Fox 13 Candy Cane Corner.

