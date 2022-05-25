GoGoGrizzlies: This is the best team in the history of the Utah Grizzlies

Utahns are cheering on their hockey team — the Utah Grizzlies!

They're currently playing in the Western Conference Finals with an eye on the championship game and bringing home the Kelly Cup!

The Grizzlies 2021-2022 team is the best in the history of the Utah Grizzlies.

We talked to mascot Grizzbee as well as players #3 James Shearer and #17 Johnny Walker.

Both players made their pro debut on March 18 of this year!

Grizzlies will play Toledo again Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at home at the Maverik Center. Fox 13's Amy Nay will be singing the National Anthem on Saturday.

If needed, Game 6 is Monday, May 30 in Toledo.

If they win the series they're headed for the finals!

For more information or to purchase tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com.

