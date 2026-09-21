Golden Healers uses the healing power of dogs to change lives.

The Nonprofit is dedicated to helping individuals with mental health challenges and disabilities through specially trained therapy and service dogs.

The therapy dogs go where people need them most including schools, businesses, first responders, community organizations, and other places where people may be experiencing stress, anxiety, trauma, or simply need a moment of connection.

Golden Healers trains service dogs for individuals with needs including autism assistance, psychiatric support, mobility assistance, and other disabilities.

These dogs can perform individually trained tasks that help their handlers become more independent and navigate everyday life.

It can take approximately 18 to 36 months and an investment of $40,000 to $60,000 to raise and fully train a service dog.

The goal is to provide these dogs to qualified individuals and families for little to no cost whenever possible. That's why community support and fundraising are so important.

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Golden Retrievers and the community can get together at Draper City Park from 9 AM to 1 PM for the Golden Gait Gathering.

It's a celebration of Golden Retrievers, but more importantly, it's an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for mental health, disabilities, and the work Golden Healers does in our community.

It's going to be a fun day for people AND dogs.

They're planning a family-friendly event with Golden Retrievers, vendors, food trucks, dog activities, puppy yoga, opportunities to meet some of our dogs, and much more. And you don't have to own a Golden Retriever to attend—everyone is welcome!

You can learn more at GoldenHealers.org and GoldenGaitGathering.org.

