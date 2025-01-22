Gourmandise can help make celebrating loved ones on Valentine's Day delicious and simple.

Gourmandise can help make celebrating loved ones on Valentine's Day delicious, beautiful and simple.

Hally Hanssen joined Allison Croghan in the kitchen with some of their special February-only pastries like individual desserts and shareable cakes and tarts.

They'll even help you with the complete meal with Warm & Serve Family Meals.

Hally says they'd love to share some easy ways to make your celebration at home beautiful and special with their table decorations and gift ideas in their store.

And, if you want to make your own Valentine's Day dinner or treat, they can show you how you can use puff pastry just for the special occasion.

Visit gourmandise.com for more information.