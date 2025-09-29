Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gourmandise can help you set the perfect Thanksgiving tablescape!

Gourmandise shows how to set the perfect table and gives us a look at fall treats.
Gourmandise is a wonderful family bakery that also offers a full menu and take-home feasts — including for Thanksgiving.

That makes your gathering simple, beautiful and stress free.

We all know holidays can be challenging, especially if you are hosting. But, you can get a jump start on it now — by learning how to set the perfect Thanksgiving tablescape.

Faith Coors joined us with some of her pro tips.

Gourmandise has four locations - Salt Lake City, Draper, American Fork & the Salt Lake International Airport.

For more information please visit: gourmandise.com

