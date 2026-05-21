Granite Credit Union is opening a new branch in Eagle Mountain on June 6

Eagle Mountain is growing fast, and Granite Credit Union is excited to grow with it by opening a brand new branch on June 6, 2026.

Guests can stop by between 10am and 2pm and there will be giveaways, activities and free food for the first 100 people.

The branch located at 3569 East Maverik Lane gives members a convenient, local place for trusted financial support.

To celebrate the grand opening, Granite has special promotions and offers like special limited-time loan rates to help people save money and cash-back offers on select products.

The grand opening is a great time to come in, meet the team and explore options.

Granite Credit Union is known for community involvement and that's true through a partnership with Wasteless Solutions.

That organization works to reduce food waste and fight food insecurity in our community.

They redirect surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.

Wasteless Solutions' partnership with Granite helps expand their reach and impact. Granite supports through volunteering, awareness and community involvement.

You can visit and granite.org for more information.