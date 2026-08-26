Granite Education Foundation's 9/11 Day of Service brings 400 volunteers together

Granite Education Foundation's (GEF) 9/11 Day of Service brings 400 community volunteers together to build Student Weekend Kits and Snack Kits to support the Food Assistance Pillar of its mission.

Food insecurity and hunger are significant barriers many students in Granite face daily.

It's hard for children to focus on their school work when their tummies are hungry and without these Snack Kits, many teachers were purchasing snacks out of their own pockets.

Last year GEF delivered more than 75,000 Student Weekend Kits and more than 91, 000 Snack Kits.

This year, they plan to build 20,000 kits in total in just one day on Thursday, September 10 from12:30pm to 8pm.

That's 15,000 Student Weekend Kits and 5,000 Snack Kits.

For more information you can visit granitekids.org.

Cambia Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield is proud to sponsor this year's 9/11 Day of Service.