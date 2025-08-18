Grid City Music Festival is back for its fourth year and promises to be bigger and better than ever

Grid City Music Festival, back for its fourth year, promises to be bigger and better than ever, according to co-organizers Derrek Wright and Drew Reynolds.

More than 80 local artists will be performing on ten different stages, including Terence Hansen, who is opening the festival on Friday night at Level Crossing.

He is the only crossed neck acoustic/electric guitarist singer/songwriter/producer in the world, and he's local!

There will also be around 75 world-class murals on display.

It's all happening in the Creative Industries Zone in South Salt Lake, and if you're not familiar with the area, this is a great time to explore and get to know them!

"The Zone" is composed of a small group of entrepreneurs, craftsmen, artists, restaurants, breweries and distilleries located between 2100 South/ 2700 South and 300 West/ State Street.

More information is available at gridcitymusicfest.com.

