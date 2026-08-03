Grilled Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares a recipe for Grilled Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups.

Zucchini

3 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise into thin ribbons

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

Filling

1 lb mild Italian sausage

15 oz whole milk ricotta

1 cup shredded mozzarella

½ cup grated Parmesan

1 egg

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Zest of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper

Assembly

24 oz favorite marinara sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Fresh basil, chiffonade

Extra virgin olive oil for finishing

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Brush the zucchini ribbons with olive oil and season lightly with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Grill 30–45 seconds per side until just pliable. Set aside.

3. Brown the Italian sausage, breaking it into small crumbles. Drain if needed and let cool slightly.

4. Combine the ricotta, 1 cup mozzarella, ½ cup Parmesan, egg, garlic, basil, Italian seasoning, lemon zest, and cooked sausage.

5. Spread a thin layer of marinara in the bottom of a 10–12 inch oven-safe skillet or baking dish.

6. Place a spoonful of filling on one end of each zucchini ribbon and roll up. Arrange seam-side down in the sauce.

7. Top with the remaining marinara, then the shredded mozzarella and grated Parmesan.

8. Bake 20–25 minutes until hot and bubbly. Broil 1–2 minutes until golden, if desired.

9. Finish with fresh basil, a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and additional Parmesan before serving.

Chef Jeff Tips

Use mild Italian sausage for a family-friendly version. Substitute hot Italian sausage or add crushed red pepper for more heat.

Grilling the zucchini adds flavor and removes excess moisture.

Your favorite marinara works perfectly, making this recipe easy to customize.

An oven-safe cast-iron skillet makes for a beautiful table presentation.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.