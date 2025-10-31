Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hallo-weiners is a fun way to fuel your family before they head out trick-or-treating

Hallo-weiners recipe by Cooking with Ruthie
This recipe will fuel your family before they go trick-or-treating.
Hallo-weiners
Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says her Hallo-weiners recipe is basically a healthier version of a chili dog, because it uses turkey franks, whole grain buns and homemade chili with cheese.

Ingredients
10 turkey franks
1 package top-sliced whole grain hot dog buns

Quick Chili:
2 16oz cans of Ranch Beans with liquid
2 16oz cans of kidney beans, drained
2 16oz cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes with liquid
1 pound hamburger, browned
1 small onion, diced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 cups colby jack cheese, finely shredded

Instructions
In stock pot brown hamburger and onion; drain.
Add all canned items, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes.
Warm through on medium-high heat; stirring occasionally.
In a fry pan coated with cooking spray over medium heat, add turkey franks; cook 2-3 minutes or until warmed through.

To serve:
Set hot dog buns on serving plates, add hot dogs, top with 1/3 cup Quick Chili and 1 tablespoon cheese.
Serve and Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

