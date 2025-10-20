Halloween games can be more fun than bobbing for apples. Whether you have a party planned or just want to have a great time with your family, there are some fun games you need to try out.

Darin Adams, the One and Only Game King has rounded up some of the games he is playing this time of year.

Monster Match

Don't worry, these monsters are harmless and fun.

This game is ideal for younger kids and teaches some basic skills even for pre-schoolers. Roll the dice to see what you have to look for on your monsters. Then race to find the monster card that matches it. The "dice tower" is also a fun addition to the game.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Halloween Edition

The classic game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza has a new Halloween twist. There are still the same traditional cards, but they are dressed up in costumes, and then, there are some twists that require you to say "boo" or do a Dracula impression. Flip your cards over one by one, while saying "Taco", "Cat" or the other cards. If you ever say the same thing that appears on your card, slap the pile and hope you're not the last one.

BooOop

This adorable 2-player game involves a little strategy. Place your kittens on the orange quilted bed in an attempt to get three in a row. But anytime a kitten gets on the bed, it "boops" any kitten next to it and makes them move a space away. The kittens have an adorable Halloween theme with pumpkins and witch hats for the two players. Kittens can graduate into cats and the first player with three cats in a row wins.

Football Feud

If you're not into Halloween, it's still football season and you'll love Football Fued, a simple, yet engaging card game that is like football, without the injuries. Play cards to pile up the passing or rushing yards. Get three of a kind for an extra hundred yards. Play trick cards on your opponent to sack their QB or nab an interception. Football fans will love it, and even people who have never watched a down in their life will catch on and have fun.

