Halloween Games the whole family, or trick-or-treaters who ring your doorbell can enjoy

Event Host Rob Ferre has Halloween games for the entire family, Or, as he suggests, tricks to make trick-or-treaters do before they get a treat.

1. Scream that Tune. One person can speak a popular line or phrase from a common Halloween song. When you know it, you scream the answer.

2. Candy Cauldron Toss. Get a big cauldron or candy bowl and toss marshmallows in. Once you get it in, you get a treat.

3. Pumpkin Pitch. Grab a hula hoop or ring and toss it over the pumpkin. Winners get candy.

4. Mummy Wrap. You just need toilet paper and wrap the person by running around them. Or you can turn around as someone holds the roll still.

Rob also has a curated list of Halloween songs for kids and adults on Spotify. Scan the QR code for that.

You can learn more at robferre.com.