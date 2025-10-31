Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Halloween Houses: Here are 5 decorated houses worth the drive to see

Halloween Houses
These decorated houses are all in Daybreak.
Halloween Houses
Posted

Every Halloween our friend Lori Thompson, from Lori's Fab Life, joins us with some of her favorite houses decked out in different themes.

This year, the decorations are definitely worth the drive to see!

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice"
10832 Fern Ridge Drive, South Jordan

"Friends"
10914 Tahoe Way, South JOrdan

"Hogwarts Halloween"
4674 Bayview Drive, South Jordan

"Willy Wonka"
5038 W. Beach Comber Way, South Jordan

"Stranger Things" House
5087 Lake Terrace Ave, South Jordan

You can find all of Lori's fun things @lorisfablife.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere