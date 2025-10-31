Halloween Houses: Here are 5 decorated houses worth the drive to see

Every Halloween our friend Lori Thompson, from Lori's Fab Life, joins us with some of her favorite houses decked out in different themes.

This year, the decorations are definitely worth the drive to see!

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice"

10832 Fern Ridge Drive, South Jordan

"Friends"

10914 Tahoe Way, South JOrdan

"Hogwarts Halloween"

4674 Bayview Drive, South Jordan

"Willy Wonka"

5038 W. Beach Comber Way, South Jordan

"Stranger Things" House

5087 Lake Terrace Ave, South Jordan

You can find all of Lori's fun things @lorisfablife.

