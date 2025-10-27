Halloween is on a Friday this year so there could be even more people out and about

Halloween is this week and with it being on a Friday this year, roads could be even busier!

Tyler T. Todd with We Win Injury Law has safety reminders for parents, drivers and kids.



Drive Extra Cautiously: If you’re driving on Halloween evening, slow down in residential areas and be prepared to stop suddenly. Expect the unexpected – excited kids may dart across streets mid-block. Backing out of driveways? Do a quick walk-around your car and eliminate distractions (put down your phone, turn down music) before slowly backing up. Halloween night often sees an increase in auto accidents due to low visibility and unpredictable pedestrians, so defensive driving is a must.

If you’re driving on Halloween evening, slow down in residential areas and be prepared to stop suddenly. Expect the unexpected – excited kids may dart across streets mid-block. Backing out of driveways? Do a quick walk-around your car and eliminate distractions (put down your phone, turn down music) before slowly backing up. Halloween night often sees an increase in auto accidents due to low visibility and unpredictable pedestrians, so defensive driving is a must. Supervise Young Trick-or-Treaters: Children under 12 should always be accompanied by a trusted adult while trick-or-treating. Stick to familiar neighborhoods and agreed-upon routes. Hold kids’ hands when crossing streets and use crosswalks whenever possible. Plan a route and a return time so everyone knows where to be and when.

Children under 12 should always be accompanied by a trusted adult while trick-or-treating. Stick to familiar neighborhoods and agreed-upon routes. Hold kids’ hands when crossing streets and use crosswalks whenever possible. Plan a route and a return time so everyone knows where to be and when. Be Visible and Vigilant: Dress for safety as well as fun. Have kids carry flashlights or glow sticks and add reflective tape to costumes or candy bags to help drivers see them. Choose face paint over masks when possible, masks can restrict a child’s peripheral vision. Remind children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of a car. And for drivers: yield to pedestrians, and expect that kids may not see you before stepping into the road.

Dress for safety as well as fun. Have kids carry flashlights or glow sticks and add reflective tape to costumes or candy bags to help drivers see them. Choose face paint over masks when possible, masks can restrict a child’s peripheral vision. Remind children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of a car. And for drivers: yield to pedestrians, and expect that kids may not see you before stepping into the road. Talk to Your Teenagers: If you have teenage children, discuss plans and curfews for Halloween night. Teens driving to parties need a stern safety talk, emphasize driving slowly and staying alert, especially in neighborhoods teeming with little kids in dark costumes. Unfortunately, Halloween festivities can also lead to an uptick in impaired driving. Make it clear there’s zero tolerance for drinking and driving or riding with anyone under the influence. In some areas, Halloween parties mean more drunk drivers on the road, so stress the importance of staying sober behind the wheel and buckling up.

If you have teenage children, discuss plans and curfews for Halloween night. Teens driving to parties need a stern safety talk, emphasize driving slowly and staying alert, especially in neighborhoods teeming with little kids in dark costumes. Unfortunately, Halloween festivities can also lead to an uptick in impaired driving. Make it clear there’s zero tolerance for drinking and driving or riding with anyone under the influence. In some areas, Halloween parties mean more drunk drivers on the road, so stress the importance of staying sober behind the wheel and buckling up. Check Treats & Stay Safe at Home: Remind kids not to eat any treats until an adult has inspected them. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious items, it’s rare, but better safe than sorry. If you’re welcoming trick-or-treaters, keep your walkway well-lit and free of tripping hazards (jack-o’-lanterns, extension cords, etc.). Secure excited pets so they don’t inadvertently scare or bite visitors. A little preparation goes a long way to prevent injuries on your property.

If you or someone you care about it hurt in an accident. consultations are always free at We win Injury Law.

You can call them at 435-688-9558 or visit their website wewinjurylaw.com and be sure to follow them @wewininjurylaw.