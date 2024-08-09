"Hamilton" is back at Eccles Theater

HAMILTON is a Broadway show that Jenny Hardman says lives up to all the hype and good news for Utahns, it's back at Eccles Theater in Downtown Salt Lake City.

Jenny interviewed the star of the show, Blaine Alden Krauss, who plays Alexander Hamilton in the famed musical.

Blaine told Jenny this is his dream role and it's an honor and privilege to star in the show but also it also comes with a lot of responsibility and is quite exhausting... He only leaves the stage 3 times during the 3 hour show!

HAMILTON the story of America's Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, runs through September 1st.

For tickets and show times go to Hamilton Eccles Theater.