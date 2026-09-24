Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on stage now in Salt Lake City

You can see illusions happen before your eyes on stage at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

It's a stage play that takes place 19 years after the final book leaves off, after the characters are grown and parents themselves.

We talked with the actor who plays Scorpius Malfoy (you might notice his character's last name) in the production and he says he was blown away by the theater magic when he first witnessed it.

This show is famously athletic, and features intense wand choreography, illusions and high-energy movement.

It's on stage now through October 11, 2026 and you can get your tickets at BroadwayAtTheEccles.com.