Has WORK become the 4-letter word of our lifetime?

Leadership Expert and Author Josh Block says WORK has become the four-letter word of our lifetime.

We talked to him about how parents' work is affecting the lives of their children, and the steps that parents can take to reverse that trend.

Josh says we've all heard of bringing work home with you, but he calls it the "Work-Life Ripple" and says to take the three-question "Diagnostic" test.

The Doorbell Test: Do you ever sit in the driveway after work for five minutes just to breathe? Is that a sign of a bad job, or just a long day? Josh says ask yourself if it's just a bad season or a long-term symptom that you feel all the time.? The KPI Trap: KPI, or key performance indicator, is a big part of many adults' lives at work. But, Josh says don't take that same expectation home. It's natural to want our kids to succeed. But at what point does encouraging turn into managing them like employees? Don't just focus on their performance, also promote underlying security. The Emotional Leak: We've all snapped over a spilled glass of milk. But, that "snap" at 6pm is probably connected to something that happened earlier in the day at work. Be aware of where you're "leaking".

You can get more parenting advice from Josh in his book People Matter @ Work: Fostering a Culture Where Team Members Thrive and Everyone Wins, available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.