Have a lot of good old fashioned family fun over the long Thanksgiving weekend

On Thanksgiving morning, head to Utah's Hogle Zoo to "Feast with the Beast". Watch animals from lions to polar bears stomp, roll and chomp on pumpkins and other festive foods. Click here for more information.

Temple Square's Christmas lights are an annual tradition and they will be turned on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 28, 2025, and remain on through New Year's Day. There will be more than one million lights aglow. Click here for more information.

On Friday, November 28, 2025, Vernal is having its annual Holly Days Festival. There will be bounce houses, a zipline, pony rides, treats and much more at Cobble Rock Park. Click here for more information.

It's lights on in Helper on Friday, November 28, 2025. Head to historic Main Street as they flip the switch and light up the town for the holidays. Click here for more information.

Santa arrives in Farmington on Friday, November 28, 2025. The jolly old elf will be escorted through Station Park by police and firefighters before making his grand entrance at Fountain Square. Click here for more information.

Park City's 2025 Holiday Lighting Celebration is on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Historic Main Street will come alive with lights, tunes and a whole lot of festive spirit! Click here for more information.

There's a Santa Parade on Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Tooele. The city has a jam-packed schedule that day with lights, cookies with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony. Click here for more information.

In Ogden, there's an Electric Light Parade on Saturday, November 29, 2025 followed by a Christmas Gala. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025 Murray is lighting the city Christmas tree. There will also be an outdoor Santa Village with games and activities. Click here for more information.

Cedar City's Holiday Lighting Ceremony is on Saturday, November 29, 2025 in the city's Historic Downtown. This year there will be a Christmas Market, carriage rides, live reindeer and bounce houses before a Holiday Tree Jubilee that evening. Click here for more information.

On Saturday you can experience a live reptile show featuring snakes, lizards and more at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. This is with Scales and Tails and is a fun way for families to spend some time together. Click here for more information.

