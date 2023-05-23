Have you been waiting until the last minute to turn on your A/C? Do it now!

Watch Now
Have you been holding out before turning on your A/C. Here's what to check before you crank it on.
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:51:33-04

It's nearly Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer. Is your air conditioning unit ready for the hot weather ahead?

Jenny went to the home services partner of The PLACE, Any Hour Services, to get tips to get your A/C ready.

Mike Wilson says start outside and make sure the unit isn't covered.

Turn the thermostat to cool, and turn the temperature down.

Go back outside and make sure the fan at the top is turning. Make sure the coils are clean and there are no exposed wires. Also, make sure there is insulation around the refrigerant lines.

Go back inside and see if you fee cold air coming out of the vent. Walk around your house and open all the vents and make sure nothing is blocking them.

Change the air filter in the furnace and change the batteries in our thermostat.

You'll also want to schedule regular maintenance. You can do that by calling 801-443-7540 or by visiting anyhourservices.com.

