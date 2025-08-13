Have you ever thought about how your clothes could affect your confidence?

Just as the beauty and wellness industries focus on self-care, styling can fall under that umbrella as well.

We talked with JenniLee, a fashion stylist, who says, "The act of getting dressed can be viewed as a moment of self-care, a moment of meditation on oneself, and a moment of self-love."

Before you go to your closet, use the ideas around getting dressed as a visualization. Ask yourself, "How do I want to be perceived?". Then, go to towards those pieces that help you do that.

But, remember to be true to yourself too. JenniLee says, "So if you have a really important day, even though you want to wear those power shoes, but if they hurt your feet after 90 minutes, you're in pain and you're not able to present that powerful attitude."

You can even use a piece of clothing or accessories as a fidget spinner or reminder of a loved one lost.

"When memories of my past trauma surface, I consciously choose grounding pieces- soft, textural fabrics and weighted items that provide comfort through tactile sensation," JenniLee shares, referring to losing all her belongings to a fire as a kid.

JenniLee says there's also a mental health impact of decluttering. She suggests going through your closet and asking yourself two questions. First, how do I feel when I wear this? And second, does this represent me and how I want to be perceived in the world, or is this an old identity I'm ready to shed?

That will help you decide what to keep and what to let go.

You can learn more on JenniLee's website and on Instagram @jennileestylist.