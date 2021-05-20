Heading out on a road trip? Should you book your campground first, or rent the RV to get you there first?

RVshare has hundreds of RVs to rent in Salt Lake City.

Maddi Bourgerie joined us to talk to us about how to plan an RV road trip. She says RV rentals are super hot right now. It seems that everyone has considered taking one on the road this summer.

RVshare is the largest marketplace with options like travel trailers and luxury motorhomes.

If you want to take a road trip, but don't know whether to book the campground first or the RV first, Maddi says, " I would recommend researching them simultaneously almost like you do when you book a flight and hotel rooms. You'll want to make sure each options has availability before booking. Looking at campgrounds in or near your destination. While also finding an RV that meets your requirements and dates."

Maddi says there are some great resources to help you research campgrounds. She recommends Campspot, Go Camping America and Campendium.

They all offer different options and can help narrow down where you will be spending the night.

To find out more visit: RVshare.com.