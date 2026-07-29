Healthier Together: Taste of Home Care Packages

As part of its recognition of America's 250th anniversary, the South Valley Chamber has launched its summer-long Taste of Home Care Packages service project to collect snacks, treats, and handwritten notes for active-duty service members.

We talked with Jay Francis, President & CEO of South Valley Chamber, who says service is something everyone can and should do, and they have made it simple to help in their project.

You can put packets together, write a letter to a service member, or have your children color a picture.

Donations will be accepted through August 26, 2026, and the project will culminate in a community care package assembly event on September 9, 2026, with a goal of packing 500 care packages.

Those packages include shelf-stable snacks and comfort items including granola bars, candy, beef jerky, food flavoring, and hydration packets.

If you'd like to take part, it's happening at the Mountain America Expo Center, Eagle Room 200 A-D from 11:30am-1:00pm on September 9.

You can learn more at southvalleychamber.com/taste-of-home.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is proud to support the Taste of Home Care Packages service project. Their missions reflect each other to keep people healthy and happy.