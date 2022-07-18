Hear your favorite songs from Disney Princesses live on stage!

Disney Princess - The Concert is coming to a stage near you.

The show features more than 30 favorite songs like "Let it Go", "A Whole New World", Colors of the Wind" and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes".

We talked with Susan Egan, The Executive Producer, who is also a Broadway actress. In fact, she originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast and also voiced Meg in the film Hercules.

She says the concert features four ladies including herself, Isabelle McCalla who performed as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway; Anneliese van der Pol who was the last Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and is known from her roles on "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home" on the Disney Channel; and Syndee Winters who performed as Nala in The Lion King on Broadway.

The ladies perform as themselves, not as princess characters. But, the audience is encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess!

The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

The Salt Lake City performance is part of the Utah State Fair and will take place on September 13, 2022 at the Utah State Fairpark.

To get your tickets, visit: disneyprincessconcert.com.