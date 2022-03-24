Watch
Heber Valley is home to the world's longest zipline over an open body of water

Even if you're afraid of heights, you'll want to look down to see the views from this Zip Line in Heber Valley.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Heber Valley boasts the longest zip line in the world that's over an open body of water, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the expansive views of Deer Creek reservoir, Provo Canyon and Heber Valley.

It's also the longest continuous zip line in the world and is part of a big adventure course in Heber Valley.

If you'd like to try it for yourself, Zipline Utah accommodates a variety of ability levels.

They offer seven tour packages involving some or all of the zip line sections.

Find more at ziplineutah.com.

