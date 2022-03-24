Heber Valley is home to the world's longest zipline over an open body of water

Heber Valley boasts the longest zip line in the world that's over an open body of water, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the expansive views of Deer Creek reservoir, Provo Canyon and Heber Valley.

It's also the longest continuous zip line in the world and is part of a big adventure course in Heber Valley.

If you'd like to try it for yourself, Zipline Utah accommodates a variety of ability levels.

They offer seven tour packages involving some or all of the zip line sections.

Find more at ziplineutah.com.

