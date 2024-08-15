Help FOX13 collect school supplies for Utah kids

Join FOX13 and FOX13 'The PLACE' as we help Utah families send their student back to school.

With inflation, the cost of school supplies continue to rise and we want to make sending a child school less stressful.

On Thursday, August 15 join your favorite FOX13 personalities as they collect school supply donations at the Smith's Marketplace located at 9000 South and Redwood Road in West Jordan.

Most needed items include:

• Backpacks

• Lunchboxes

• Pencils

• Pencil sharpeners

• Erasers

• Colored pencils

• Crayons

• Markers

• Highlighters

• Glue sticks

• Scissors (safety scissors for younger students)

• Rulers

• Notebooks

You can also donate monetarily to the FOX 13 'Back to School Blitz' online.

This campaign is a KSTU FOX 13 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support Utah schools and are tax deductible.