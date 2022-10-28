Help provide meals for those less fortunate this holiday season

Food insecurity has been a longtime issue in communities across the country.

Due to inflation and higher fuel prices, the need to provide food for individuals and families has grown tremendously over the last several months.

Security Service Federal Credit Union and The Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps have partnered with Fox 13 to help collect food for Utah individuals and families this holiday season.

The Feed It Forward campaign is an opportunity for the Utah community to come together to help address food insecurity across the state and provide holiday meals for those less fortunate.

All food and monetary donations collected throughout the course of the campaign will be donated to The Salvation Army SLC food pantry to provide meals to individuals and families in need in the Utah area.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted now through November 6 and for every $1 donated, 3.5 pounds of food can be purchased. Every donation makes a difference!