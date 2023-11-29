Help Utah kids in need this holiday season.

Kids are busy making their Christmas wish lists but for some Utah kids, they know there may not be any presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

That's why Les Schwab has teamed up with Fox 13 for the second year in a row for Candy Cane Corner.

Candy Cane Corner is a holiday gift program for Utahns who are experiencing homelessness.

From November 6, 2023 through December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 to make a monetary donation.

Some of the most needed items include:



Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)

New toys (non-violent)

Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.

Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes

Full size blankets

Food storage container sets

Gift wrap, bows & tape

Les Schwab along with Fox 13 employees will be collecting and sorting all of the donations to give to struggling Utahns this holiday season.To make an in-person donation go to lesschwab.com for locations and to make a donation online go to Fox 13 Candy Cane Corner.