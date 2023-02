Lori Thompson is a "fun mom" to eight boys, so you can bet she knows about keeping families entertained.

She always comes up with fun places to visit for every season.

Monday she joined us with three spots to put on your bucket list to visit before winter ends.

1. Skating at Millcreek Commons Ice Ribbon.

2. Waterfall Canyon Hike in Ogden.

3. Logan Snowman.

You can follow Lori on her on Instagram and Facebook or visit her blog lorisbucketlist.com.